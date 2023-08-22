Discovery of possible grave sites close much of a church parking lot in Lac du Flambeau

A large part of a church parking lot in Lac du Flambeau will stay closed after the discovery of possible grave sites.

According to a tribal press release, Ground Penetrating Radar tests conducted by the Lac du Flambeau Historic Preservation Department had previously shown the possibility of more than one grave under the parking lot at Community Presbyterian Church.

Three test sites were examined based on those results, with one site producing a positive result for the presence of human remains.

The Lac du Flambeau Tribal council will be meeting with historical preservation department staff to discuss future options.

That could include more extensive investiations to ensure burial sites are protected.

Until a formal decision is made, a large portion of the Presbyterian Church parking lot has been closed for parking access.