© 2023 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Proposal would name Wisconsin highway to honor Native American WW2 code talkers

WXPR | By Thomas Schumacher
Published October 24, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT
Pixabay

A bill has been introduced that would name a popular highway after Wisconsin’s Native American code talkers.

State Senator Patrick Testin says this bill would be a first for Wisconsin.

“I know this would be the first in Wisconsin. In fact, not that long ago, I had an opportunity to meet with some folks from the Ho-Chunk Legislature and that was actually a question I posed to them was ‘Do we even have a memorial or a monument recognizing the efforts of our indigenous people who have served in the armed services?’ and I don’t think that even exists,” said Testin.

The bill would dedicate a stretch of I-90 between La Crosse and Tomah the “Ho-Chunk World War II Code Talkers Memorial Highway.”

At this time, the Department of Defense has identified fourteen Ho-Chunk WW2 veterans, such as Bill Whitebear, and Bill Mike, who served as code talkers.

Tags
Native American News Native AmericanshighwaysWXPR News
Thomas Schumacher
See stories by Thomas Schumacher
Related Content