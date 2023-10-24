Proposal would name Wisconsin highway to honor Native American WW2 code talkers

A bill has been introduced that would name a popular highway after Wisconsin’s Native American code talkers.

State Senator Patrick Testin says this bill would be a first for Wisconsin.

“I know this would be the first in Wisconsin. In fact, not that long ago, I had an opportunity to meet with some folks from the Ho-Chunk Legislature and that was actually a question I posed to them was ‘Do we even have a memorial or a monument recognizing the efforts of our indigenous people who have served in the armed services?’ and I don’t think that even exists,” said Testin.

The bill would dedicate a stretch of I-90 between La Crosse and Tomah the “Ho-Chunk World War II Code Talkers Memorial Highway.”

At this time, the Department of Defense has identified fourteen Ho-Chunk WW2 veterans, such as Bill Whitebear, and Bill Mike, who served as code talkers.