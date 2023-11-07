Forest County Potawatomi Community unveils new dual language highway signs

With every song, introduction, prayer, and thank you the Potawatomi language was shared bit by bit throughout the ceremony celebrating new highway signs people will see entering the Forest County Potawatomi Community Reservation.

The signs read Forest County Potawatomi in English and Potawatomi.

“Bodwéwadmik. Potawatomi people,” said Brooks Boyd Sr. reading the sign. He’s an Executive Council Member for the tribe. “We've been really focused on bringing the cultural aspect and incorporating that and growing that back home here in our communities. So, to me, I feel like this really hits on the identity for us as a people.”

The Forest County Potawatomi Community is the 6th tribe in Wisconsin to take part in the Department of Transportation’s Dual Language Sign program.

WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson says the state is the second in the nation to start changing its highway signs.

“I think it's a matter of respect that we have that travelers know when they're coming into a sovereign nation, that they know that both in English and in the native language,” said Thompson.

It's the sovereign part that's key for Forest County Potawatomi Vice Chairwoman Heather Van Zile.

“Just to be having our elders and our children here to witness the dual signage. This is a great, proud moment for us Potawatomi. We're clearly regaining our sovereignty. Our sovereignty is all about our language and our culture,” she said. “I think the best takeaway that I could state would be just, it's momentous. We're very happy, very proud today.”

In addition to the two highway signs announcing the tribal land, there are also two signs in Potawatomi and English for two creeks along the reservation’s border.