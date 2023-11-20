Evers calls for Republicans to “stop playing politics” with Tribes over Tribal gaming funds

Governor Tony Evers is calling on the GOP-controlled Joint Finance Committee to release already-approved funds to two Tribes in Wisconsin.

As WXPR previously reported, the Department of Administration asked the JFC to approved $11 million in Tribal gaming revenue to be distributed evenly to the 11 federally recognized Tribes in Wisconsin.

Instead, the JFC gave $1 million each to nine of the 11 Tribes, excluding the Lac du Flambeau and Band Rivers Bands.

The committee gave no reason why they voted this way.

Monday, the Governor directed the Wisconsin DOA to submit a formal request to the JFC to release the remaining $2 million of the Tribal Assistance Grants to the two tribes.

In a statement, Evers said his message to Republicans is to, “stop playing politics with the Native Nations in this state and release these funds that are essential for Tribes to provide governmental services to their citizens and communities.”

Last week, WXPR reached out to Senator Mary Felzkowski’s office for comment.

The Lac du Flambeau reservation is in her district and she’s on the Joint Committee on Finance. She did not provide a comment on the situation at that time.