Sokaogon Chippewa Community receives federal funding boost to improve cybersecurity

A local tribe is getting nearly one million dollars to improve cyber security.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the funding this week.

In total, more than $18 million is going to tribes across the U.S. as part of the Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program.

The Sokaogon Chippewa Community is part of the first-ever awardees of the program.

The grant program was established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“For far too long, Tribal Nations have faced digital and cybersecurity threats without the resources necessary to build resilience,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas in a statement. “The Department of Homeland Security’s first-ever Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program awards announced today – made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – will help tribes and tribal communities ensure they have the tools to assess risks, implement solutions, and increase cyber defenses.”

The Sokaogon Chippewa Community will receive $900,000.

DHS says the Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program will fund efforts to establish critical governance frameworks for Tribal Nations to address cyber threats and vulnerabilities, identify key vulnerabilities and evaluate needed capabilities, implement measures to mitigate the threats, and develop a 21st-century cyber workforce across local communities.