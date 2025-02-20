WI tribal nations working toward energy autonomy

Across the United States, Indigenous communities are harnessing the power of renewable energy to reclaim sovereignty, protect their natural resources, and create sustainable futures for their people. Leaders like Isaiah Ness, Zoar Fulwilder, and Natasha Chevalier are not only building energy infrastructures but also empowering their communities with economic and cultural opportunities.

Isaiah Ness, founder of Sun Bear Industries, brings a deeply personal and entrepreneurial perspective to his work with tribal nations. Born and raised in Appleton, Ness initially envisioned a career in private equity, and studied economics at UW-Milwaukee.

"I thought I was going to be a private equity guy," he recalls. "This is the dream. Stocks, institutional management, mergers and acquisitions. I really thought that was going to be it for me, until I went into some of those classes, and it wasn't a difficulty thing-it was a relational thing. I could not relate to any of the people (in the program). Not a lot of it was stemming from something I just had no exposure to: generational wealth."

Ness's journey into renewable energy began with a move to California, where he entered the solar industry through door-to-door sales.

"I got introduced to renewables, solar in particular. I started working for a couple of my friends that were out in California, had dropped out of school, and went to chase the door-to-door solar sales dream," he says. His experiences in commercial and residential solar in Wisconsin eventually led him to a realization: "For me, my desire to get out of residential and commercial solar had nothing to do with the business slowing down ... I wanted to work with tribes, and I really wanted to work with nonprofits and minority communities."

One of the drivers of that transition was his frequent sales calls in Milwaukee's less-well-off neighborhoods, which are disproportionately populated by Black and Latino families. Before solar panels can be installed onto rented housing, that housing has to be brought up to code - not a given in some neighborhoods.

"In Milwaukee, you see power lines almost touching the ground, and outages are frequent," he says. "How do you install solar in areas with such poor infrastructure?"

Ness launched Sun Bear Industries in late 2022, dedicating himself to learning and collaborating with Indigenous communities. His company coordinates and manages renewable energy projects, connecting tribal governments with contractors specializing in - or at least well-versed in - renewable energy.

"Cultural appreciation for just the overall ecosystem and land is always our first conversation," he explains. "We are always factoring that in, which I never saw in the private sector."

"Taking ownership"

The Menominee Nation of Wisconsin is at the forefront of renewable energy initiatives. Their efforts, guided by Community Development and Utilities Director Natasha Chevalier and Renewable Energy Manager Darrell Pyawasa, highlight a commitment to sovereignty and sustainability.

"Sovereignty, for us, is like taking ownership. We have jurisdiction over the power that's being distributed. We set our own utility rates for tribal members. We're not at the mercy of the big power companies," Pyawasa says. Chevalier shares the ambitious goal: "The whole thing is that a lot of people have their goals set in place for 2050 to be energy sovereign, but our whole thing is 2035."

The Menominee Nation's Elder Solar Program reflects this vision. "We started the elder solar program so that any elder who was 65 or older, with medical needs would not be without power, could have solar with battery backup systems installed in their homes," Chevalier explains. "That way, they've got 24-hour electric coverage during outages, plus cost savings."

The Menominee Nation has faced numerous obstacles in their renewable energy journey, including grant rejections and complex insurance considerations. However, they've tackled these challenges with strategic planning and expert partnerships. "We've hired outside grant writers and Native law firms specializing in energy to help us navigate the ins and outs of funding opportunities," Chevalier says. "One of our attorneys works in DC and collaborates with us to ensure we're in the door for a lot of upcoming projects."

Collaboration with Lawrence University helped transform the tribe's initial five-page energy plan into a 70-plus-page comprehensive roadmap.

"It's now our guide to achieving energy sovereignty by 2035," Chevalier explains.

Mavid Construction, cofounded by Zoar Fulwilder, plays a crucial role in implementing tribal renewable energy projects. Fulwilder, an enrolled member of the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community, brings his background in construction to these efforts.

"We kind of rolled into renewables-I won't say by accident, but kind of by happenstance," he says. Mavid's work has included installing photovoltaic systems and EV charging stations for big box stores and other commercial ventures, and with the experience they gained in those projects they've been able to translate into a specialty.

The collaboration with the Menominee Nation began with a pilot project installing solar systems with battery backups in elders' homes.

"These are folks who had to qualify because their electricity would go out often, and they have medical needs-breathing machines, CPAP, that kind of thing," Fulwilder explains. The reliability of solar energy became especially apparent during a recent storm. "During that storm where a lot of homes lost power, these homes did not-they were either going off the battery or the solar," he adds.

For Fulwilder, the intersection of economic and environmental priorities is essential. "For tribes like Menominee, they place a lot of value in stewardship of their natural resources, with regard to lumber and water. This allows them to grow economically while maintaining their goals for stewardship of their resources," he explains.

"Our own renewable energy empire"

Renewable energy represents more than just cost savings for Indigenous nations-it's a pathway to autonomy and resilience.

"We want to build our own renewable energy empire," Chevalier asserts. "It's about creating opportunities within the reservation and making sure we foster a self-sustaining system."

Ness highlights the broader implications of energy sovereignty: "One of the statistics I found fascinating when I first got into this space is...88% of United States utility infrastructure and power plant infrastructure is located on or within five miles of reservation land." This proximity, once a burden, now offers a chance for tribes to lead the way in sustainable energy.

The Inflation Reduction Act has also transformed the landscape by allowing tribes to receive tax credits as direct grants. "In the past, tribes would have to sell the tax credits and get maybe 93 cents on the dollar. Now they get a check from the federal government for up to 70% of the project after it's commissioned," Fulwilder explains.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), enacted in August 2022, is often cited as the most significant climate legislation in U.S. history, allocating approximately $400 billion toward climate-related initiatives, a substantial portion of which is dedicated to renewable energy projects, primarily through tax incentives and grants.

The IRA provides around $663 billion in tax incentives aimed at promoting clean energy production and adoption. These incentives support the development of renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and grid energy storage.

The IRA also establishes a $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, functioning as a national green bank to finance clean energy projects, particularly in low-income and disadvantaged communities.

Home Energy Assistance: Approximately $9 billion is allocated for home energy rebate programs, encouraging energy-efficient technologies and residential clean energy solutions like rooftop solar installations.

Rural Development: The IRA designates $14 billion for rural clean energy initiatives, including biofuel infrastructure and grants to rural electric cooperatives for renewable energy projects.

These investments are designed to lower energy costs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and stimulate economic growth through the expansion of the clean energy sector.

The shift to renewables is already creating job opportunities and inspiring future generations.

"Another big piece of sovereignty is workforce development-creating jobs and opportunities within the reservation for the kids coming up through school, with better-paying jobs for future generations," Pyasawa emphasizes.

The renewable energy initiatives unfolding in Indigenous communities represent a paradigm shift-not only in how energy is produced but also in how sovereignty is asserted. Leaders like Isaiah Ness, Zoar Fulwilder, and Natasha Chevalier are demonstrating that renewable energy is more than a technical achievement; it's a cultural and economic revolution.

As Chevalier puts it, "We focus on how we're going to make it happen. There could be a lot of roadblocks, and we've seen that, but we overcame those. It's just making sure that we get there and have that rolling basis of money coming in continuously. We're building something that will last."

Robert Chappell wrote this article for Madison 365.