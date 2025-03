The Chairman of the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin delivered the 2025 State of the Tribes address.

The State of the Tribes Address began twenty years ago. The address offers an opportunity to hear the issues facing Native Nations with Wisconsin lawmakers.

You can watch the address below (the address begins around 1:10:00).

WXPR will be broadcasting it Wednesday, March 19th at 9:00 a.m.