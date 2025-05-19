Rewards offered both to find a missing LDF woman and to help solve a cold case killing

The Lac du Flambeau Tribe is offering $25,000 dollar rewards to help find a missing woman and also solve the case of a woman killed 35 years ago.

37-year-old Melissa Beson was last seen March 17th, walking on Indian Village Road near Wayman Lane.

She was reported missing March 23rd.

Authorities have searched relentlessly in the area in which Melissa Beson was last seen, as well as other areas of interest.

Lac du Flambeau officers and assisting agencies have conducted grid searches on foot, have deployed high-tech drones and airplanes, and have searched using specially trained canines.

To date, over 3,400 acres have been carefully searched.

Melissa Beson is a Native American female, 5’7”, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

She has numerous tattoos, including on her neck, arms and legs.

Susan Poupart cold case

Meanwhile, 35 years have passed since the murder of Susan ‘Susie’ Poupart.

Susan Poupart

She was last seen on May 20th of 1990 after leaving a house party.

Two men in a car pulled up next to her, and witnesses saw Poupart get into the car.

She never got home.

Six months later, deer hunters found Susie Poupart’s remains in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

Lac du Flambeau Police say improvements in DNA technology have kept the family’s hopes alive that the murderers will be brought to justice.

They’re awaiting results of DNA testing on evidence that was recently sent to sophisticated, high-tech crime laboratories for analysis.

Police also believe there are people out there with information that could help.

Anyone with information on either case should contact the Lac du Flambeau Tribal P.D. at 715-588-7717 or Vilas County Sheriff’s Office at 715-479-4441