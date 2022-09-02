Upcoming SepTimber Ride to support bike trail development in Vilas County

The Northwoods is home to dozens of trails for all kinds of users ranging from hikers to ATV riders.

But creating those trails is no easy feat.

The Conover Phelps Trail, for example, took Great Headwaters Trails nearly 10 years from conceptualization to completion.

And before that one was even finished, GHT was already working on its next project.

“Silent sports in the Northwoods is really growing as it is everywhere in the country, probably in the world, our focus is on biking and hiking trails, bike trails specifically. Heart of Vilas County is a beautiful trail. It goes from Mercer down through Manitowish Waters into Boulder Junction down to Sayner to St. Germain and just kind of stops there. Our actual mission is to continue that trail into Eagle River along what we’re going to call River Trail,” said Jim Meiers, a volunteer and the director of this year’s SepTimber Ride.

To build a trail like that takes community and financial support.

One of GHT’s big fundraisers is the SepTimber Ride hosted by it and the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce. The even is coming up on September 10th.

Three different rides take bikers from Tribute Brewing in Eagle River down to the Three Lakes Winery and back.

“After these rides are over, we go back to the Tribute Brewery for a brat and beer lunch which is really lots of fun. We giveaway door prizes and grand prizes. It’s a fun afternoon. You can celebrate together that we accomplished a nice fundraiser and had a fun ride,” said Meiers.

You can register online or by calling the chamber at 800-359-6315.