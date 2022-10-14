Boulder Junction playground breaks ground Saturday

The Boulder Junction playground doesn’t look like much these days.

Most of the equipment has been taken down.

All that remains standing is the swing structure and climbing rock.

Laura Bertch is a Boulder Junction Town Board Supervisor and park board chairman for the groundbreaking event. She says the playground has been in the works for more than two years.

Plans for it got approved last winter and they’ve been fundraising ever since.

“Everybody has been very generous thus far. We’re hoping this momentum continues until April of next year. Anything counts, even change we’re collecting change in town at various locations. So whatever anyone would like to donate would be greatly appreciated,” said Bertch.

The town has raised more than $232,000. It still has about $68,000 to go.

But while it’s working to raise the rest of the funds, it’s moving ahead with its plan.

The equipment has been ordered and should arrive early next year.

If they can raise the funds, Bertch says installation could start as early as May.

To show off the progress they’ve made so far and continue the momentum as Bertch says, the town is holding a groundbreaking this Saturday afternoon at 1:00 at the BJ Sports and Rec Area.

“This is going to be fun. We’re going to have shovels and hard hats. We’re going to take pictures. There’s not much to see because the equipment has been removed. It’s been graded and sited in for installation. It’s more ceremonial in nature,” said Bertch.

The plan for the new playground includes four sections.

There will be different sections for different age groups as well as an inclusive area with equipment that’s accessible to all.

You can see plans for it and learn how to contribute at boulderatplay.com.