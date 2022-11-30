Oneida County ATV/UTV trails to close for the season

Thursday is the last day for ATV and UTV riders to use Oneida County trails. They will close at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Lincoln and Langlade County’s ATV/UTV trails will also close this week.

Vilas County’s trails closed at the end of October.

Todd Bierman, the supervisor of Vilas County Parks and Recreation, says the trails remained popular in 2022 following a surge in ATV/UTV use early in the pandemic.

“I don’t know if it’s just because people enjoy the machines and getting out in nature or if it had to do with COVID,” he says. “You can’t even hardly buy a recreational vehicle, ATV, UTV, snowmobile, boat or anything right now. They just can’t keep them in stock.”

Bierman says he expects Vilas County’s ATV/UTV trails to reopen to riders by mid-May.

Until then, many of the same trails will be used by snowmobilers. Clubs and volunteers use this time to get the trail base ready for that season.