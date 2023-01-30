Two more deaths in the Northwoods bring Wisconsin's snowmobile toll to seven for the season
Two more snowmobile deaths in the Northwoods brought Wisconsin’s toll for the season to seven.
An Illinois man died in a snowmobile crash Friday night in Oneida County.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 41 year old Matthew Finstrom of Plainfield, Illinois died in the crash in the Town of Nokomis.
A call reporting the crash came in at 11:10 Friday night.
The accident happened on Trail 51, near the intersection of County Highway L and Heafford road.
Investigation showed Finstrom’s snowmobile had overtaken another snowmobile at a high rate of speed.
Finstrom’s snowmobile then was unable to make a curve.
He was thrown from the machine and hit a fence post.
Sunday night in Vilas County, an Illinois resident died after a snowmobile hit a tree in the Town of Arbor Vitae.
The call for help came in just after 7:00 p.m.
Officers found the snowmobile had gone off trail 17 near Schuman Road and hit the tree.
Lifesaving efforts for the 54-year-old were not successful, and the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Friday, the DNR sent out a press release urging caution on the trails after a couple of deadly accidents.
They strongly encouraged operators to ride within their abilities, keep their speed in check, and wait to drink until they get home.