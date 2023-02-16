© 2023 WXPR
Vilas County trails in tough shape

WXPR | By WAOW Television Sadie Fisher
Published February 16, 2023 at 7:15 AM CST
snowmobile-trail.jpg
www.publicdomainpictures.net Charles Rondeau
/

The warm weather conditions have deteriorated the Vilas County snowmobile trails.

According to the county's Parks and Recreation department, the trails are in poor and dangerous conditions.

They have stopped all grooming operations due to the lack of snow.

Officials say the remaining trails are very icy.

The Vilas County Snowmobile Alliance is asking riders to avoid the trails until they get more snow.

The club says that grooming will start back up once they get more snow.

