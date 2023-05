A new Oneida County ATV/UTV trail in the town of Monico opens today.

The Oneida County Forestry Department announced the opening of the Oneida/Forest County connector trail located along Highway 8 in the Town of Monico as of noon Friday.

This trail will be maintained by the Pel-Cho Mudd Nutz ATV/UTV Club.

The Oneida County Forestry Department asks riders to stay on the marked trails, obey all signs and regulations and ride responsibly.