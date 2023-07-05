Natural Resources Board advances proposal for statewide three walleye bag limit on inland waters

Proposed changes to fishing regulations including a statewide three walleye bag limit cleared the Natural Resources Board.

Meredith Penthorn with the DNR’s Bureau of Fisheries Management told the board at a recent meeting the proposed changes being advanced saw support statewide.

“The input we get from the spring hearing questionnaire is the broadest form of public input that we receive. We typically get around 10,000 individual responses to the spring hearing questionnaire, which is really helpful for determining which proposals to advance. For this year’s spring hearing questions, all but one of our questions was supported statewide and locally,” said Penthorn.

The proposal that did not get support was dropped.

Penthorn outlined some of the proposed changes.

“Question 11 proposed an inland water standard walleye bag limit of three in total, and that did get public support statewide, so that is in this rule package. Then the question of mandatory self-registration of small fishing tournaments is also in the rule package. It did get public support statewide as well.”

The Natural Resources board signed off on the changes.

Penthorn said they will go out for approval by the governor and legislative review.