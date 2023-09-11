Motorcyclists asked to stay safe as the Tomahawk Fall Ride approaches

Motorcyclists will be rolling into Tomahawk for the Fall Ride, and while officials want everyone to have fun, they also want them to get home alive.

A lot of the draws of the Fall Ride: late night parties, drinks, friends are the same things that lead to crashes on a motorcycle.

Sue Vertz is a rider herself and as a director, works for Share The Road, a motorcycle safety awareness group that takes her all over Central Wisconsin keeping bikers safe.

Having been to her fair share of Fall Rides, she had some advice.

"Drink responsible," said Vertz. "Ride your own ride. Just don't want anyone to have a fatal accident when they're out there driving and decided to have a couple of drinks behind them. Just please be aware of your surroundings."

Another big thing.

Stay off your phones.

That's one of the biggest distractions for drivers.

"Texting and driving is a big thing," said Vertz. "If you need to make a phone call, make sure it's safe, pull over, and then take the call or let it go to voicemail."

All Tomahawk police officers will be hitting the streets and then some.

The department bringing in extra outside help to make sure everything goes smoothly.

Police said the most common issues they see: operating under the influence, driving erratically, and distracted driving.

"I would encourage that they stop at the stop signs instead of going 30, 40 through at one time and that they expect the four wheelers rights to go as well," said Tomahawk Chief of Police Al Elvins.

Lastly, Elvins said to bring a helmet and always plan to wear it.

Fall Ride events get started on Thursday.