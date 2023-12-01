Low cost options to harvest your own Christmas tree on public land

Wisconsinites can harvest a holiday tree from a northern state forest, if they have a permit.

The DNR says the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest is among the properties where you can harvest a tree.

People can get permits onsite at each property's headquarters.

The average cost is $5 per tree.

Fresh evergreen boughs may also be harvested with a non-commercial forest products permit.

The DNR notes many county forests also allow the non-commercial harvest of holiday trees, as does the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

Check with local property managers for details.

For national forest land, go to Recreation.gov, and click on the Christmas tree permit section.