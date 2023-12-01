© 2023 WXPR
Low cost options to harvest your own Christmas tree on public land

WXPR | By John Burton
Published December 1, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST
U.S. Forest Service

Wisconsinites can harvest a holiday tree from a northern state forest, if they have a permit.

The DNR says the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest is among the properties where you can harvest a tree.

People can get permits onsite at each property's headquarters.

The average cost is $5 per tree.

Fresh evergreen boughs may also be harvested with a non-commercial forest products permit.

The DNR notes many county forests also allow the non-commercial harvest of holiday trees, as does the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

Check with local property managers for details.

For national forest land, go to Recreation.gov, and click on the Christmas tree permit section.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
