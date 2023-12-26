Michigan Recreation Passport fees increasing slightly in 2024

Fees for Michigan Recreation Passports are increasing slightly in 2024.

The car stickers give vehicle access to state parks and recreation areas throughout the state.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the increase keeps funding in pace with the economy.

Basically, the law says that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources does not determine the cost of the Recreation Passport. Instead, adjustments are based on the Detroit Consumer Price Index, as determined by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For Michigan residents, the annual fee will increase by one dollar to $14.

The cost for motorcycles will not change.

For nonresidents, the Recreation Passport fee annual pass also will increase slightly, from $39 to $40.

The nonresident daily pass will stay at $11.

The money generated by the Recreation Passport goes into a restricted fund that supports state park infrastructure and operations.