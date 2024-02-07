Fire season may get an early start this year

Unusually warm temperatures and a lack of snow could lead to an early start for Wisconsin’s wildfire season.

Catherine Koele is Wildfire Prevention Specialist with the Wisconsin DNR.

“Certainly monitoring the snow pack, and as vegetation dries out we will start seeing more wildfires on the landscape” said Koele.

Concerns this year build on the dry weather we saw last year.

“Concerns this year are a result of the lack of precipitation that we had last year and the ongoing lingering drought that we saw. So going into this fire season with the lack of snow we do anticipate elevated fire danger as we get into spring.”

In Merrill, the fire department has already been updating their Smokey the Bear fire danger sign.

Ross Witucki a firefighter and paramedic in Merrill, says the spring fire season may be longer this year.

“The wildfire season is generally from the time the snow melts to the time we have green up. With the lack of snow we’re having plus the fact that it’s melting so early we’re expecting a longer time frame for the potential for wildfires” said Witucki.

The DNR reminds you to follow fire safety recommendations and get burning permits when they’re required.

Most wildfires are caused by people.