Boating access site temporarily closed in Gogebic County

The Cisco Lake Boating Access Site in Gogebic County will be closed for the next few weeks while repairs are being made.

The site is maintained by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

“Repairs will be made to the concrete planks of the launch area,” said James Peace, Lake Gogebic State Park supervisor. “The planks have heaved and shifted over the winter due to ice and frost.”

The boating access site is expected to remain closed for roughly a month until spring weight restrictions are removed from area roadways.

Then, the DNR’s Parks and Recreation Division field construction crew based in Baraga can do the repair work.

Meanwhile, Cisco Lake can still be accessed via the Thousand Island Lake Boating Access Site.

That’s about nine miles southwest of the DNR’s Cisco Lake Boating Access Site off Thousand Island Lake Road.

You can stay up to date on closures on the Michigan DNR website.