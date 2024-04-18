Hummingbirds expected back in the Northwoods soon

Hummingbirds will soon be returning to northern Wisconsin.

Wild Birds Unlimited in Wausau has posted that hummingbird sightings have been reported in the southern part of the state.

Those putting out hummingbird feeders should fill them with sugar water in a 4-to-1 ratio of water to sugar.

Use only white cane sugar to make the mix, as other sugars and sweeteners can make the birds sick.

Change the nectar often to prevent fungal infection of the tiny birds.

Stephanie Anderson is the store manager for Wild Birds Unlimited.

“We will always be a secondary source for birds to eat. They will focus on primary sources like bugs or nectar from plants… those sorts of things. Making sure to never use pesticides, pick up after yourself,” said Anderson.

Wild Birds Unlimited also says there has been a confirmed sighting of a female Baltimore Oriole in Wausau.