Boating access site to temporarily close at Lake Gogebic State Park
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources needs to temporarily close a boat launch at Lake Gogebic State Park.
The closure starts Wednesday, May 1 and runs until May 9th.
The closure is so crews can replace a culvert.
Lake Gogebic can still be accessed from Bergland Dock, about 12 miles north of the state park.
There’s also a boat launch about 18 miles away off East Shore Road.
Work on the $12,000 project will be performed by the DNR’s Parks and Recreation Division field construction crew headquartered in Baraga.
