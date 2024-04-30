Boating access site to temporarily close at Lake Gogebic State Park

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources needs to temporarily close a boat launch at Lake Gogebic State Park.

The closure starts Wednesday, May 1 and runs until May 9th.

The closure is so crews can replace a culvert.

Lake Gogebic can still be accessed from Bergland Dock, about 12 miles north of the state park.

There’s also a boat launch about 18 miles away off East Shore Road.

Work on the $12,000 project will be performed by the DNR’s Parks and Recreation Division field construction crew headquartered in Baraga.

For the latest information on DNR facility closures, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.