© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boating access site to temporarily close at Lake Gogebic State Park

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published April 30, 2024 at 2:43 PM CDT
pixabay.com

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources needs to temporarily close a boat launch at Lake Gogebic State Park.

The closure starts Wednesday, May 1 and runs until May 9th.

The closure is so crews can replace a culvert.

Lake Gogebic can still be accessed from Bergland Dock, about 12 miles north of the state park.

There’s also a boat launch about 18 miles away off East Shore Road.

Work on the $12,000 project will be performed by the DNR’s Parks and Recreation Division field construction crew headquartered in Baraga.

For the latest information on DNR facility closures, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.
Tags
Outdoors, Leisure, and Sports WXPR NewsGogebic CountyBoating
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
See stories by Katie Thoresen
Up North Updates
* indicates required