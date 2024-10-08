© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park road at Council Grounds State Park to temporarily close later this month

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published October 8, 2024 at 8:53 AM CDT
The boat launch, beach and enclosed shelter at Council Grounds will be closed during bridge repair project.
Wisconsin DNR
The boat launch, beach and enclosed shelter at Council Grounds will be closed during bridge repair project.

The park road at Council Ground State Park in Merrill will be closed starting next week for a bridge replacement project.

The closure is expected to last about two weeks starting Monday, October 14th.

The boat landing, beach and enclosed shelter located within the park will be closed to all vehicle traffic for the duration of the project work.

The park road will also be closed to pedestrian and non-motorized vehicle access.

Visitors who plan to hike at the park should use the property’s trails.

People are advised to avoid the construction area.

Access to campgrounds will not be impacted, but campers can expect to hear some noise from the project.

To find other lakes in the area with public launch access, visit the DNR’s interactive boat access map.

Review property condition updates on the Council Grounds Conditions webpage.
Tags
Outdoors, Leisure, and Sports WXPR NewsWisconsin DNR
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
See stories by Katie Thoresen
Up North Updates
* indicates required