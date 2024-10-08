Park road at Council Grounds State Park to temporarily close later this month

The park road at Council Ground State Park in Merrill will be closed starting next week for a bridge replacement project.

The closure is expected to last about two weeks starting Monday, October 14th.

The boat landing, beach and enclosed shelter located within the park will be closed to all vehicle traffic for the duration of the project work.

The park road will also be closed to pedestrian and non-motorized vehicle access.

Visitors who plan to hike at the park should use the property’s trails.

People are advised to avoid the construction area.

Access to campgrounds will not be impacted, but campers can expect to hear some noise from the project.

To find other lakes in the area with public launch access, visit the DNR’s interactive boat access map.

Review property condition updates on the Council Grounds Conditions webpage.