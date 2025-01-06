Wildlife rehabilitation center north of Rhinelander already seeing baby animals

A wildlife rehabilitation center north of Rhinelander already has some baby animals to care for.

On Friday, Wild Instincts reported receiving three bear cubs that were about four days old.

A farmer cutting one of his corn fields scared the cub’s mother.

She left, came back shortly after and moved the cubs around, and then left for good.

Wild Instincts says that is not uncommon, especially for first time moms.

The two girls and one boy all weighed about a pound.

Sadly, the smallest female cub died over the weekend.

Wild Instincts asked everyone to please contact professional rehabbers, not Google, as soon as possible if dealing with a wild animal in need.

They say minutes count with baby animals, no matter the species.