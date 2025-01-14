© 2025 WXPR
Iron County snowmobile trails to open Thursday

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published January 14, 2025
It looks like Iron County will be the first county in Wisconsin to open its snowmobile trails for the season.

Iron County Forestry and Parks Department announced the trail system will open for the season this Thursday at 7:00 a.m.

Riders can expect very early season conditions with many rough areas and thin spots.

The county says more snow is definitely needed, but they were able to get a solid base earlier this year which is allowing them to open now.

It encourages riders to watch for trail condition updates from the clubs as they continue to work with what snow is available.
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
