MECCA Winterfest encourages virtual racing after in-person race canceled due to poor weather conditions

Before Mercer picked up another four or so inches of snow Sunday, MECCA Winterfest organizers made the decision the cancel the in-person cross country ski races planned for this Saturday.

Even with the fresh snow, MECCA board member and Winterfest volunteer Mike Shouldice says it was the right call.

“Our grooming teams have been out on Sunday and again today, Monday, you know, taking advantage of the new snow, but it's still not enough snow to have great conditions,” said Shouldice. “We set tracks yesterday, but there are still thin spots and we're advising skiers to be careful, because the base isn't very thick.”

It’s the second year in a row MECCA has had to cancel the race.

Shouldice says it’s disappointing, especially for the 50 volunteers that have already put in a lot of work to make it happen.

But there is still a way for skiers to compete.

Since the pandemic in 2020, Winterfest has offered a virtual option to compete.

“We've kept it because each year we've gotten feedback that people were busy on the date that we chose and that they wanted to come out and ski the trails. Keeping the virtual event has been a good one for us,” said Shouldice.

Racers can register online at meccatrails.com for a 5k, 15k, or 30k classic or skate race.

The courses are marked out at MECCA.

Racers keep their own times and submit them online by February 15th.

“Profits from Winterfest are used to enhance and maintain the trails, the facilities, and the grooming equipment that we have, plus, we fund a community outreach program that is focused on getting kids and families and seniors out on the trails year-round,” said Shouldice.

MECCA is still planning on holding its annual candlelight ski, snowshoe, and hike event on January 25th from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

It’s a free event for the community.