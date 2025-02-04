Oneida County snowmobile trails opening Friday

Snowmobile trails in Oneida County will open this Friday, February 7 at 8:00 a.m.

The Oneida County Forestry Department says all lake and river trails in Oneida County are considered unsafe and should not be used until they have been clearly marked by a local snowmobile club.

Riders need to stay on marked trails. Off trail riding is trespassing and could result in closure or loss of trails and citations and fines for those who participate.

The trails are expected to be in rough, early season conditions.

This will be the latest opening for the trails in at least 25 years.

The trails did not open at all last year.

There are currently only four other counties in Wisconsin with all trails open, this includes Vilas and Iron Counties.