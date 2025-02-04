Preparations underway for American Pond Hockey on the ice of Lake Minocqua

Minocqua is getting ready for a big weekend of winter fun.

In less than a week, ice rinks on Lake Minocqua will become a stage for some of the best pond hockey players in the country - and even the world - as they visit the Island City to have some fun and play some hockey.

American Pond Hockey is set to return to Minocqua for its third year.

A lot of hard work has already gone into the tournament, with the rinks being created as soon as the lake froze over in December.

While the event is centered around the hockey tournament, it's become a winter celebration for the entire community, something founder Will Jeffery is proud of.

He says that they're intentionally keeping the tournament smaller, but he's excited to see the community aspect of the event growing - the community involvement is what really makes it special, and he hopes for this event to turn into a true winter festival weekend for the community.

There's winter fun for everyone, including music, food and drinks, a curling rink, and several drawings and contests.

It's all taking place on the shores of Lake Minocqua on February 7th and 8th, and admission is free. For more information, including a full schedule of events, visit the event's website here.