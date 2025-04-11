Spring Fish and Wildlife hearing coming up in Wisconsin

Spring Fish and Wildlife hearings happen across Wisconsin on Monday.

The hearings allow DNR staff and Wisconsin Conservation Congress delegates to hear from the public about issues of local interest and statewide concern.

People can provide input on a variety of fish, wildlife and other natural resources topics.

Scott Karel, the DNR’s wildlife regulation policy specialist, says the department will be gathering reaction on four questions that may lead to the creation of rules.

“Allowing non-edible parts of deer, bear and elk to be left in the field after harvest, extending the fall turkey season in zones six and seven. These were advisory questions from last year, we’re bringing them back again. Then the two new ones …. Allowing the use of technology to tend traps and allowing disabled hunters to hunt statewide while the two day October youth firearm season is open,” said Karel at a recent Natural Resources Board meeting.

The hearings happen in every county in Wisconsin on Monday, April 14th, at 6:00 p.m.

There’s also an online option.

The public is encouraged to provide input online from 7 p.m. April 14 through 6 p.m. April 16.

For those who prefer to do so in person, a number of paper ballots will be available at each in-person meeting.

More information is available on the Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring Hearing webpage.

Event Details

Wisconsin Conservation Congress and Wisconsin DNR Fish And WildlifeSpring Hearings

When: Monday, April 14, 2025, 6-9 p.m.

6-6:30 p.m. – Arrival/sign in

6:30-7 p.m. – DNR staff presentations

7 p.m. – Wisconsin Conservation Congress delegate elections

7:30 p.m. – Review Spring Hearing questions and any introduced local county resolutions

Where: Meetings available in each Wisconsin county; specific location details are available online

Online Spring Hearing Public Input

When: Monday, April 14 at 7 p.m. through 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 16

Where: On the DNR's website

