Town of Manitowish Waters approves wake boat regulation

WXPR | By John Burton
Published June 13, 2025 at 6:28 AM CDT

The Town of Manitowish Waters will forbid wake boating on nine lakes.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the town passed the ordinance on wake-enhanced boating June 10th.

It forbids the activity on nine lakes over 50 acres in size within the town’s boundaries.

That includes seven lakes on the Manitowish chain.

The Last Wilderness Alliance says more than 50 Wisconsin communities have passed rules limiting wake-enhanced boating.

Wake boats create large waves that tubers or surfers can ride.

Some opposition has developed over concern about the impact that wake boats can have on lakes and shorelines.
Manitowish Waters lakes wake surf
