Green Bay collaborations help restore wildlife, wetlands

An effort to restore Northern pike habitat in Green Bay is also benefiting other wildlife species and raising local awareness about the effects of climate change.

The primary goal of the multicounty collaboration was to create fish passage openings by building culverts and restoring wetlands to improve spawning habitat for the Northern pike.

Ken Dolata, county conservationist for Oconto County, said the project has since expanded to benefit a wider range of species. Dolata noted most types of Wisconsin wildlife depend on wetlands at some point in their lives, including Northern pike.

"They're very important for controlling bait fish population out there," Dolata explained. "It is a very sought-after fish, especially in the winter time along the bay shore. There'll be people lined up out there ice fishing and recreational wise, it's a huge draw."

Dolata added restoring these areas has given the researchers a unique opportunity to study the travel and reproductive patterns of Northern pike. Their grant funding ends in 2027 but they hope to continue the projects.

Chuck Druckrey, water resource specialist for Marinette County, said half of the remaining wetlands on Lake Michigan are on the West shore of Green Bay. So far, 82 projects have been completed there, opening up 200 stream miles and restoring nearly 20 acres of wetlands. Druckrey pointed out agriculture has replaced many wetlands with ditches, which have become problems for pike and other species.

"What the ditches have done is they've disconnected the waterway from the wetland, because the ditches are deeper than the original streams were," Druckrey observed. "Even if the fish can swim up the ditch, sometimes they can't get out of the ditch into the adjoining wetlands. So that's a lot of the restoration work, is just easing that."

He thinks their progress could become more challenging given the threat of climate change and heavier rainfall but the projects have also provided opportunities to raise awareness of the issues.

They have made two acres of land into an outdoor classroom, for hands-on teaching to students about the importance of wetlands and wildlife habitat.