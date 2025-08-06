Reflective safety vests offered to Oneida County residents

Those exercising along roads need to be seen to stay safe.

The Oneida County Traffic Safety Commission wants to help by providing free reflective safety vests.

They’re available to Oneida County Residents who walk, bike or hike.

You can pick up a vest at the Oneida County Highway Department at

730 West Kemp Street, in Rhinelander.

They’re open Monday through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to

4:00 p.m.

Reflective safety vests are Courtesy of Oneida County Traffic Safety Commission.