Hodag Heritage Festival, Pioneer Park, and the Wisconsin GOP

Published May 23, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT
Hundreds of Rhinelander residents and visitors gathered at Pioneer Park Saturday to celebrate the heritage of the hodag. The Pioneer Park Historical Complex officially opens Memorial Day weekend for its 90th season. And Wisconsin Republicans met for the state party’s annual convention over the weekend. They rejected calls to rescind the state’s electoral votes for President Joe Biden, but they adopted nearly four dozen other resolutions.

