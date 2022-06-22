A Ron Johnson revelation, gas prices, and downtown revitalization

Evidence revealed at the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection shows that an aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence’s staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver fake elector votes from Wisconsin and Michigan. Then, Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order yesterday banning gasoline price gouging in Wisconsin. And Eagle River’s downtown is taking off. In the last two years it has seen 26 new businesses.