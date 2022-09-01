The first day of school, student loan forgiveness, and a win for voters with disabilities

It’s the first day of the new school year for most students across the Northwoods. The City of Rhinelander is making sure parents are aware of road construction around some of the schools that could impact dropping off and picking up students. Then, applications could become available for student loan forgiveness in the coming weeks. But in states like Wisconsin, those relief amounts could be taxed. Finally, a federal judge says Wisconsin voters with disabilities can get help returning their ballots, contradicting a state Supreme Court ruling in July.