Growing the Ottawa National Forest, renaming Wisconsin sites, and Michigan’s abortion ballot initiative

Published September 12, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT
Another 1,200 acres along the Ontonagon River will be protected following a sale between the Trust for Public Land and the Ottawa National Forest. The government has renamed more than two dozen lakes and other sites on federal land in Wisconsin to remove a racist term for a Native American woman. A Michigan election board has approved a November ballot question asking voters to put the right to an abortion in the state constitution. And the Rhinelander District Library is welcoming the public to an open house to see its new resources and programming.

Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a morning edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
