A gubernatorial debate, Feed Our Rural Kids, and Wisconsin restaurants

Published September 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels have agreed to debate just one time ahead of the Nov. 8 election. That debate will be October 14. Then, Feed Our Rural Kids is thanking the Vilas County community for helping it surpass its fundraising goals last month. Lincoln County’s 4-H program could be in jeopardy as the county battles a $1.2 million budget deficit. And the Wisconsin Restaurant Association reports 73 percent of restaurants don’t have enough employees to support existing demand.

