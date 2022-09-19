© 2022 WXPR
A midterm debate, Phillips school renovations, and the Boys and Girls Club staffing shortage

Published September 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, have agreed to a televised debate on Oct. 13, ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. Then, the Phillips School District just finished a major renovation project, thanks to a successful referendum two years ago. The Boys and Girls Club of the Northwoods is looking for staff to fill open positions before opening this fall. And multiple accidents over the weekend left two people dead in Lincoln County.

