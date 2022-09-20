Drunk driver charged in Merrill, Vice President Harris to visit Milwaukee, and fall colors

A drunk driver who caused an accident that killed an 8-year-old boy over the weekend was charged in Lincoln County Court Monday with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Then, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels is calling on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to halt all paroles in the state, even though a governor can’t unilaterally order them to stop. Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Milwaukee Thursday. And as the weather starts to feel like fall, we explore the factors that impact fall colors.