Drunk driver charged in Merrill, Vice President Harris to visit Milwaukee, and fall colors

Published September 20, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT
A drunk driver who caused an accident that killed an 8-year-old boy over the weekend was charged in Lincoln County Court Monday with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Then, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels is calling on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to halt all paroles in the state, even though a governor can’t unilaterally order them to stop. Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Milwaukee Thursday. And as the weather starts to feel like fall, we explore the factors that impact fall colors.

Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a morning edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
