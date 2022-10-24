© 2022 WXPR
Medicaid expansion, the climate change divide and an Alzheimer’s poetry project

Published October 24, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT
Medicaid expansion is an issue in at least 10 nonexpansion states that are electing governors or lawmakers this year, including in Wisconsin, where the Democratic governor is seeking reelection after failing to persuade Republican legislatures to broaden coverage. Then, a new study suggests the political divide over climate change is not as wide as many Americans perceive it to be. And an Alzheimer’s poetry project sparks creativity in people with dementia.

