Early voting gets underway, the candidates running for Lincoln County sheriff, and Seasonal Affective Disorder

Published October 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
In-person early voting starts today in Wisconsin amid ongoing lawsuits affecting which ballots can be counted, recently ordered bans on drop boxes and restrictions on who can return ballots. Then, three men running for Lincoln County sheriff discussed priorities at a candidate forum Monday. A recurring topic of discussion was staffing. And finally, as the days get shorter many people notice a shift in mood. An Aspirus social worker discusses how to handle Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a Morning Edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
