Early voting gets underway, the candidates running for Lincoln County sheriff, and Seasonal Affective Disorder

In-person early voting starts today in Wisconsin amid ongoing lawsuits affecting which ballots can be counted, recently ordered bans on drop boxes and restrictions on who can return ballots. Then, three men running for Lincoln County sheriff discussed priorities at a candidate forum Monday. A recurring topic of discussion was staffing. And finally, as the days get shorter many people notice a shift in mood. An Aspirus social worker discusses how to handle Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).