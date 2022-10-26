© 2022 WXPR
Waukesha parade suspect found guilty, Northwoods Veterans Homestead fundraising, and Warm for Winter returns

Published October 26, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT
A jury has convicted a Wisconsin man of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade last year. In Michigan, three men have been convicted of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor. Michigan candidates for Governor debate. Northwoods Veterans Homestead moves forward with plans for tiny home village for homeless vets. And, Warm for Winter returns after two-year hiatus.

The Extra
