Daycares get boost from pandemic funds, RSV and flu circulates, and new trails breaks ground in Vilas County

Published November 17, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST
The man found guilty of driving his SUV into the Waukesha Christmas parade gets a life sentence. Local daycares get boost from pandemic funding, but what happens when it runs out. Health officials urge people to take precautions as RSV, flu, and COVID start circulating in the Northwoods. And, the North Creek Loop Trail official breaks ground as newest section of Heart of Vilas County Trail system.

Katie Thoresen
