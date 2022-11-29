The ‘tripledemic,’ diabetes prevention efforts, and library book challenges
Ahead of the holidays, Wisconsin health experts are warming about a ‘tripledemic’ of COVID, RSV, and influenza. Then, diabetes prevention efforts have kicked into high gear in Wisconsin. Nicolet College’s indigenous art class recently won a national award for online course design. And a group of residents who challenged the placement of two books in the Marathon County Library had their appeals denied Monday. The books will stay in the children’s section.