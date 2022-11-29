© 2022 WXPR
The ‘tripledemic,’ diabetes prevention efforts, and library book challenges

Published November 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST
Ahead of the holidays, Wisconsin health experts are warming about a ‘tripledemic’ of COVID, RSV, and influenza. Then, diabetes prevention efforts have kicked into high gear in Wisconsin. Nicolet College’s indigenous art class recently won a national award for online course design. And a group of residents who challenged the placement of two books in the Marathon County Library had their appeals denied Monday. The books will stay in the children’s section.

Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a Morning Edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
