© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Extra for iTunes
The Extra

Rhinelander’s new administrator, Wisconsin’s political future, and staying healthy this holiday

By Erin Gottsacker
Published December 19, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

The Rhinelander City Council voted Monday night to proceed with the contract process to hire Patrick Reagan as the city’s next administrator. Then, in the wake of the midterm election, Wisconsin Republicans still have a tight grip over the Legislature. Analysts point to political maps drawn by party leaders, noting the districts are more gerrymandered than ever. And finally, as respiratory illnesses circulate the Northwoods, doctors offer advice on how and when to seek care.

Tags
The Extra Local Newscast
Stay Connected
Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a Morning Edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
See stories by Erin Gottsacker
Latest Episodes