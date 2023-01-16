The state budget surplus, a ‘tripledemic’ update, and one year of the Hodag Solar Park
Wisconsin lawmakers are back in session and are determining how to allocate a large budget surplus. Then, north-central Wisconsin seems to have avoided the post-holiday virus surge impacting other parts of the country. And it’s been one year since the Hodag Solar Park started operating. During that time, it’s powered more than 2,000 homes, helping the state move a step forward to its goal of net carbon neutrality.