Marches for abortion rights, the February primary, and EV impacts on highway maintenance

By Erin Gottsacker
Published January 23, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST
Women's marches demanding the protection of abortion rights drew thousands of people to the streets across the country on Sunday, with the main march in Madison, Wisconsin. The day marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Then, the February primary is quickly approaching. That’s when voters will narrow down candidates for the state Supreme Court and the Oneida County Circuit Court. Finally, a new study found states will need to find new ways to fund road maintenance, as more electric vehicles hit the streets.

The Extra Local Newscast
