Reflecting on a decade with NATH, the end of AmazonSmile, and housing discrimination

By Erin Gottsacker
Published January 24, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST
After more than a decade leading the Northwoods Alliance for Temporary Housing, executive director Tammy Modic is leaving the organization. She reflects on how housing in the Northwoods has changed during her tenure. Then, Amazon has announced it will end its 'AmazonSmile' program, leaving some local nonprofits disappointed in a sudden loss of revenue. Finally, Native Americans in the U.S. face a slew of challenges to finding housing off reservations - including discrimination.

The Extra Local Newscast
Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a Morning Edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
