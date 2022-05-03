Wisconsin lawmakers react to Supreme Court leaked draft on reproductive health rights

If the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would split the country into states with abortion access and those that outlaw it.

About half of U.S. states are expected to ban abortion if Roe falls and 13 states have so-called trigger laws that would immediately ban abortion if it is overturned.

Nearly all abortions could become illegal in Wisconsin if a leaked majority opinion draft by the U.S. Supreme Court holds up.

Wisconsin lawmakers had a mixed reaction after the Politico article came out Monday night.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) tweeted “The goal of this unprecedented breach is to intimidate sitting Supreme Court justices. This is yet another example of how the radical left intends to ‘fundamentally transform’ America.”

He went on to say the radical left is destroying the country and that “they must be stopped.”

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) renewed her push for the Senate to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act that she’s authored.

Governor Tony Evers (D-Wisconsin) urged Congress to pass legislation to protect access to abortion and reproductive healthcare.

He tweeted, “The consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade cannot be overstated. This could have disastrous consequences for Wisconsinites—including Wisconsin women and their families—more than 70% of whom do not support overturning the Roe decision.”

WXPR reached out to Congressman Tom Tiffany’s office for comment.

“I am withholding comment until a final ruling is handed down, rather than speculating about the status of internal deliberations based on the unethical leaking of internal court documents," said Tiffany.