© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Oneida County Judge Patrick O’Melia to retire in August

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published May 13, 2022 at 4:46 AM CDT
oc_courthouse_0.jpg
Katie Thoresen
/
WXPR

Oneida County Circuit Court Judge Patrick O’Melia has announced his resignation.

O’Melia has served as Judge for Branch I in Oneida County for 15 years.

In a letter to colleagues and friends announcing his decision he said, “I have known many people who retired over the years. They would usually say, “I won’t miss the work, but I will miss the people who I worked with”. Like most clichés, truer words were never spoken.”

O’Melia’s resignation will be effective August 1, 2022. He does intend to offer services as a Reserve Judge.

Governor Tony Evers will appoint a replacement to fill the unexpired term, which goes through early 2027.

Tags

Politics & Government WXPR NewsOneida County Circuit Court
Katie Thoresen
Email Katie
See stories by Katie Thoresen