Oneida County Judge Patrick O’Melia to retire in August

Oneida County Circuit Court Judge Patrick O’Melia has announced his resignation.

O’Melia has served as Judge for Branch I in Oneida County for 15 years.

In a letter to colleagues and friends announcing his decision he said, “I have known many people who retired over the years. They would usually say, “I won’t miss the work, but I will miss the people who I worked with”. Like most clichés, truer words were never spoken.”

O’Melia’s resignation will be effective August 1, 2022. He does intend to offer services as a Reserve Judge.

Governor Tony Evers will appoint a replacement to fill the unexpired term, which goes through early 2027.